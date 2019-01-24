Share:

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday visited on-site facilitation centre of Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The Chinese ambassador was accompanied by officials of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and China Road and Bridge Corporation. He was given a briefing on the location plan, field studies and approach road of the Zone. Jing appreciated the location and stressed on the importance of RSEZ in CPEC. Earlier, a joint venture agreement between KPEZDMC and CRBC to develop 1,000 acres Rashakai SEZ was signed by CEO KPEZDMC Saeed Ahmed and senior management of CRBC in Beijing in November 2018. The SEZ to be developed jointly by KPEZDMC and CRBC will be offering excellent infrastructure and amenities to the industrialists. The project will be launched soon. However, applications for more than 1,200 acres from local investors have already been received. According to the JV agreement, CRBC will be responsible for marketing the Zone locally and internationally.

As part of its marketing efforts, CRBC is in advance stages of inviting local investors and Chinese large-scale manufacturers to invest in the Zone.