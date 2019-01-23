Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of traders belonging to Daska City’s all four bazaars including Subeydar Bazaar, Thathiyaraan Bazaar and Machchali Bazaar staged a protest against chocked sewage system and called into question performance of the Daska Municipal Committee to ensure smooth functioning of the sewage system.

They lodged strong protest against the worst sanitary condition in Daska city, especially in all four main bazaars. The protesting traders regretted that overflowing sewage system has virtually left the main bazaars a “no-go area” due to stagnant dirty sewerage and rainwater for the last one month.

Despite repeated requests and complaints, the sanitation staff of the Daska Municipal Committee failed to clear the prolonged chocked sewerage system, the traders claimed.

The protesting traders chanted slogans against the Daska MC officials concerned, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demand. They also marched on various intercity roads to press their demand.

They pointed that almost all business activities in Daska city’s all bazaars have been disrupted as consumers do not dare visit these bazaars due standing dirty sewage and rainwater besides sink emitting from the overflowing sewage system.

They informed that now the stagnant water has started entering into several shops, which has forced the local traders to take to road to protest negligence and apathy of the Daska Municipal Committee.

They said that people are reluctant to visit these bazaars while passing through knee-deep stagnant water, saying that ill-smell and subsequent suffocation has also made a visit to these bazaars difficult. The protested traders chanted anti-government slogans and demanded early rectification of the chocked sewage system in Daska bazaars.

They said that all trade activities are virtually lying suspended, causing the traders great financial losses for the last one month.

Meanwhile, President Anjuman-e-Tajraan Main Bazaar Daska Mian Muhammad Saeed and other traders including Muhammad Ather Loan, Malik Khalid, Muhammad Aslam, Waqas, Nasir Mehmood and Bashir Sheikh have expressed grave concern over the worst cleanliness situation in Daska bazaars.

They pointed out that several women and children have fallen into the dirty water while passing through the bazaars, but the MC’s sanitation staff seems to be in slumber.

The traders were of the view that they had repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of the officials concerned of Daska Municipal Committee, but the officials said that the Daska municipality is faced shortage of sanitary workers, due to which they were unable to rectify the chocked sewage system at the earliest.

The traders demanded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asad Ullah Faiz and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to look into the matter in the larger interest of the local people and traders.