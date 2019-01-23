Share:

KASUR-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold jewellery, mobile phones and various other valuables in four different incidents in Kasur City and suburbs. According to police, Umair Biswari was going on a motorbike. Near Papers Mill, robbers snatched cash, mobile phone and various valuables from him at gunpoint. Similarly, unknown robbers snatched cash and gold ornaments from Naseem Bibi who was going home after shopping at Pattoki Bazaar. On the other hand, unknown thieves stole electronic appliances placed outside the house of M Raiz.

Similarly, one Amanullah told Kot Radha Kishan police that unknown thieves stole Rs50,000 cash, seven tola gold ornaments and other valuables from his house when he along with his family was at a wedding ceremony. The police filed a case and started investigation.