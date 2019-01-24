Share:

rawalpindi - The city traffic police and motor vehicle examiner (MVE) has decided to conduct computerised test for road signs for Light Traffic Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Traffic Vehicle (HTV) from today (Thursday). Earlier, the test for road signs was being carried out manually in the City Traffic Police Headquarters. The new steps have been taken to ensure transparency in the license process and improve the working of the departments, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.

He said the measures have been taken to bring improvement in the working of the CTP and MVE. He said a new information desk is also being built on the entry gate of Traffic Headquarters to provide different kinds of information regarding licensing process to the applicants. Explaining the newly introduced test, he said that it is based on questions regarding the most frequently practised traffic rules and every licence holder should be aware of them. Muhammad Bin Ashraf said he has directed the driving license testing authorities to not compromise on merit and transparency for the issuance of driving licenses. He said the Driving License Testing System In charges has a very competent team including Inspectors Syed Saim Raza and Mustaqeem and their subordinates Shafaqat Minhas, Tariq Kiani and Khurram who have been taking the test of the applicants in accordance with the law and the licenses are only being issued to those who pass the road and traffic signal tests. “This new system will end capitalisation and misuse of powers to a great extent and reduce malpractices,” he expected.

The CTO, who took charge from July 2018, said it was the fruit of a merit based policy that CTP had issued a total of 1535 motorcycle licenses; 2181 motorcar; 8308 motorcycle/motorcar; LTV 285; motorcycle/LTV 543 and 97 HTV licenses to the applicants from 1st July to 31st December 2018. He said in comparison with his tenure, the previous CTO had issued 2178 motorcycle licenses; 6211 motorcar; 10175 motorcycle/motorcar; LTV 1151; 1058 motorcycle/LTV and 177 HTV licenses.

“Since I took over as CTO at the end of June last year, streamlining the licensing process and making it transparent for all citizens has been my priority. We want to make sure that public is facilitated in getting driving license thus encouraging legal driving, but concurrently, we should restore the sanctity of a driving license as the document which the government issues to certify that a person is capable of handling a vehicle properly on the road,” he said. He said if seen in this perspective, one can realise that how important the driving license is, hence it’s equally important to issue it only to those people who truly deserve it and use it for responsible driving on the roads.

“If one license is issued to a wrong person, it can endanger hundreds of lives on the road, that’s the thought which drives our licensing team and hence proper testing mechanism is adopted before issuance of license,” said CTO/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf. He said the CTP has been providing maximum facilities to the tourists thronging to hill station Murree to enjoy snowfall. He said as many as 210 traffic police officers and wardens have been deputed in Murree to control traffic and to help out the tourists stranded in snow. “Traffic wardens are using snow bikes to facilitate the tourists,” he said. He said the traffic police have also been trying to remove encroachments along with roads in the city to ease the traffic rush.