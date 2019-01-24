Share:

President Arif Alvi has stressed that the corporate sector has an important role to play in social service and community welfare.

He was addressing the eleventh Corporate Social Responsibility Summit in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President said the corporate sector needs to work towards bringing improvement in different sectors especially health, education and skill development as it will help steer the people out of poverty.

He said the corporate sector working alongside the government will bring a genuine change and prosperity will become destiny of the country.

The President also appreciated the work of the corporate sector towards the welfare of society and said those doing this must also be encouraged by the society.

Arif Alvi said the biggest strength of Pakistan is that its people have a firm belief in philanthropy. Pakistan is ranked amongst one of the most charitable nations in the world.

He mentioned that our people of voluntarily stood with their earthquake affected people without looking towards the state. Similarly, he said Pakistan has and continues to host millions of Afghan refugees.

President Arif Alvi said vision of present government is to transform the country into a welfare state and the course will be achieved whilst taking along the corporate sector.

Earlier in her address, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said that multinational corporations working in Pakistan should focus on socially responsible investments and engaging the local communities.

She said CPEC is a game changer project attracting not only local but foreign investors.

She said in the wake of challenges of environment and climate change the new businesses need to offer open information about the new trend in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Representatives of business community, different multinational corporations from across the country participated in the Summit.