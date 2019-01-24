Share:

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is adding a strong dimension to the all weather friendship ties between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the China Pakistan Study Center's magazine PIVOT in Islamabad, she said CPEC will play an important role in connecting and bringing peace in the entire region.

Tehmina Janjua said it is need of the hour to enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pak-China friendship as China is Pakistan's time tested friend.

She said Pakistan wants to give the world the message of peaceful development and it is working hard to pursue that objective.

The Foreign Secretary said the China Pakistan Study Center is fulfilling the essential requirement of bringing the relationship to the forefront.

In his address Director China Pakistan Study Center, Dr. Talat Shabbir said that Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners with their bilateral relationship standing the test of time and history.

He stressed the need to promote better understanding of the vision of the two countries, focusing on all-inclusive facets of Pakistan-China relations.