Share:

Lahore - Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed that Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in the province be continued in a vigorous manner. He said that providing clean environment to people is a priority of the government, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in the province, at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary ordered that effective steps be taken for improving sanitation conditions in districts and making upcoming spring tree plantation campaign successful. He directed the secretary of local government and community development department to start visit cities, especially Gujranwala, to review cleanliness arrangements.

He mentioned that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity; tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution. There is need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that the campaign is aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in this activity with zeal to make it a success. He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding benefits of tree plantation. He directed that after plantation effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature.

Administrative secretaries of local government and forest departments gave detailed briefing to the meeting. The secretary forest briefed that a target of planting 12 million saplings has been set for the upcoming spring tree plantation campaign. It would start in February and end in April and all arrangements have been finalized in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including irrigation, housing, environment, health and education.