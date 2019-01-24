Share:

EUROPE - The EU Commission has told EU states to tighten checks on non-EU nationals who acquire citizenship - so-called “golden passports” - through investments.

The Commission plans closer monitoring of those schemes and of “golden visas” granting residence in exchange for big investments. It says they can be abused for tax evasion and money-laundering.

EU citizenship gives an individual free movement in most of the EU, easy access to the single market and other rights. Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria give passports to non-EU nationals who make sufficient investments in their countries. Rich foreigners can buy passports there for between €1m (£870,000; $1.1m) and €2m.

They and 17 other EU member states, including the UK, also grant residence rights to investors. That right puts an individual on the path to citizenship.

The scale of investment required to obtain residence ranges from about €13,500 in Croatia to more than €5m in Luxembourg and Slovakia.

In a new report the Commission says there is not enough information about how the schemes work. It is setting up a special team to monitor the schemes and boost information-sharing.

The report says applicants can acquire citizenship of Bulgaria, Cyprus or Malta, and hence EU citizenship, “without ever having resided in practice in the member state”.

In a report last October another anti-corruption group, Transparency International, said Spain, Hungary, Latvia, Portugal and the UK had granted the most golden visas to investors and their families, ahead of Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

“Such programmes are big business. Around €25bn in foreign direct investment has flowed into the EU through these schemes over the past 10 years,” it said.

The Commission says the schemes often advertise the benefits of EU citizenship, such as free movement rights, in order to attract rich investors. EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova argued that people obtaining an EU nationality “must have a genuine connection to the member state concerned”. “We want more transparency on how nationality is granted and more co-operation between member states. There should be no weak link in the EU, where people could shop around for the most lenient scheme.”