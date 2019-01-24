Share:

The spokesperson of Foreign Office of Pakistan Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday categorically rejected existence of Islamic State (ISIS) militants in Pakistan.

In the weekly press briefing, when asked about the presence of ISIS in Pakistan, Dr Faisal rejected the notion ISIS presence in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claim that they had conducted the operation against 'Daesh' or ISIS militants near Sahiwal, the foreign office said that the provincial government of Punjab could better inform on the matter.

He further stated that there has been no alteration in foreign policy as far as Israel is concerned.

Moreover, while regretting Indian attitude towards Kartarpur Corridor, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that India is showing a childish attitude towards finalizing the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor.

He told the media persons that Pakistan on Monday had shared a detailed proposal along with a draft agreement with the Indian authorities in line with the spirit of Prime Minister's vision and invited an Indian delegation to Pakistan to discuss and finalize modalities for the agreement.

However, he continued, India instead of responding to Pakistan's proposal, sent a set of two dates for a Pakistani team to visit New Delhi for the purpose.

The spokesperson assured that Pakistan, unlike, India would come out with a very mature and well considered response on this highly important matter and respond to the Indian move very soon.

While talking about Afghan reconciliation process, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Qatar are providing the necessary support and facilitating the ongoing talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States in Doha.

He added that Pakistan's stated position on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process remains the same that intra-Afghan dialogue and a politically negotiated solution is the only way forward to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region at large.

He further said that it is the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders to continue their positive role in furthering the peace process in Afghanistan.

On US Senator Lindsey Graham's recent visit to Islamabad, Dr Faisal told that US senator had very constructive interactions with Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan on promoting bilateral relations and seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan. But no dates have yet been finalized for any meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump.