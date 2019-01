Share:

BUREWALA-Following directives of the Punjab government, the district administration released leaders and workers of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from District Jail after two months detention on Wednesday.

TLP South Punjab Amir Pir Muhammad Sarwar Qadri, Muhammad Imtiaz Bhatti, Imran Ali Saifi and Nadeem Saifi were detained by the administration. The Model Town Police re-arrested Pir Muhammad Sarwar Qadri under 16 MPO while other workers were released from the jail.