LAHORE - A seven-year-old died after falling from the rooftop of her house in Iqbal Town on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as Emaan, a resident of Neelum Block, Iqbal Town. The family told the police that Emaan was playing on the rooftop when she slipped and fell in the street. As a result, she sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.