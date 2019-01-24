Share:

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday showed bullish trend as 100 index gained recorded a gain of 231 points.

The traders showed their confidence after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government tabled an economic package yesterday.

The 100 index was closed at the level of 40,289 points. The 100 index has recorded a gain of as many as 3,223 points from January 1 upto date.

The economic activities in the PSX are gearing up after the financial aid from the Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China’s consent to help Pakistan to face this crunch economic situation.

Investors are hoping that the market would perform better as the biggest challenge to the economy – the current account deficit – has started narrowing down.

Banks and oil and gas exploration firms, which carry almost 40% weight in the benchmark KSE-100 index, would help the index perform better in the year 2019, analysts say.