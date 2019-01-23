Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Gwen Stefani wants to ''investigate'' new music. The 49-year-old singer last put out an album in 2017 with her first full-length Christmas record 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas', and has said she's keen to get back in the studio to record some new music, although she isn't sure what she wants the message in her songs to be. She said: ''I want to do some new music. I don't really know what that is. Again, all these things is very much a reflection of where I'm at, so I want to say something, not really sure what that is, but I want to investigate it.