ISLAMABAD - The Haj aspirants contemplating to perform sacred religious obligation under Government Scheme this year would be required to submit applications for balloting from February 15.

According to sources, the draft of Haj Policy 2019 has almost been finalised after consultation with all the stakeholders and seeking feedback from erstwhile Hujjaj.

The Haj Policy will be announced within next fortnight after seeking consent of the Federal Cabinet.

The Haj package would around plus minus Rs 400,000 per Haji. The Haj expenditures have registered a steep increase owing to massive depreciation in value of rupee as comparing to US dollar and increase in transport charges by Saudi Arabian govt.

This year 184,210 Pakistanis will perform the sacred religious ceremony. Out of which 60 pc will perform Haj under govt scheme and 40 pc under private scheme.

According to preliminary reports, octogenarian aspirants and applicants, who failed to win the berth in Government Scheme in last three attempts would be declared successful without participating in Haj balloting.

To accommodate such aspirants, a quota of 10,000 has been reserved in new Haj policy. Over 500 labourers will also get a chance to perform Haj without participating in the balloting.

According to Haj agreement inked between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year, the immigration and other formalities of 35,000 intending Hujjaj from Sindh will be completed at Karachi airport.

The Haj dues of the applicants would be kept in Sharia Complaint remunerative accounts.

Pakistanis will be given E-visas.

Immigration of intending pilgrims would be conducted in Sindh at Karachi airport.

Food facilities for pilgrims would be improved further. Hujjaj, who performed Haj during last seven to 10 years could be banned from submitting applications.