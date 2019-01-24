Share:

LAHORE: - Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called upon the president to defer enforcement of the controversial Government of GB Order 2018 pending necessary consultations with the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

In its letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, HRCP said, “In view of the time-limit fixed by the Supreme Court for your assent to the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) calls upon you to give due weight to the sentiments of the people of Gilgit Baltistan and defer the enforcement of this controversial order pending necessary consultations with the people concerned.

“HRCP had earlier noted that the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 was a step backward as compared to the previous order issued in 2009, i.e. the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, 2009. The democratic-minded people of Gilgit Baltistan have long been fighting for recognition of their fundamental rights and for their equal treatment as citizens of Pakistan. It will be politically unwise to compel them to continue agitating for their rights,” said HRCP.