KARACHI - An unidentified robber looted hundreds of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in an unusual incident in Landhi area on Wednesday.

The robbery took place ahead of the by-polls in PS-94 constituency.

The provincial police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Korangi SSP Ali Raza over the incident. As per police, CNICs and a note book were stolen from Nadra facility in Landhi area, claiming that the thief entered and escaped through the roof of the building.

Korangi SSP Ali Raza said that the thief has left a clue that apparently explains motive behind his crime. Police investigators further said that they have found a sentence written on the wall but the investigators think it might be a trick to mislead them. According to NADRA officials, robbed cards have been cancelled and will be reprinted before By-Elections which are to be held on 27th January.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh has ordered extraordinary security arrangements for the upcoming by-elections in the PS-94. IGP Sindh also directed to enhance patrolling, snap checking and intelligence network in the constituency as part of the contingency plan.

Meanwhile, The investigators believed that a suspected criminal who fled recently from the police custody might be involved in a murder of a traffic policeman gunned down couple of days ago in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar.

Police officials said that a forensic report of the empty shells recovered from the crime scene suggested that a same weapon had been used in Korangi area last year in which the suspects killed two brothers and injured another over offering resistance on a robbing bid.

A suspected criminal identified as Javed Akhtar is believed to be behind the targeted killing of a traffic policeman, namely Ehtisham Irfan, 22, who was gunned down in an act of targeted on Nishter Road within the limits of Soldier Bazaar police station a couple of days ago.

According to police, the suspect Javed and his companion had also earlier been arrested at least four times by the police of different police stations including Ferozabad, Kharadar, Preedy and Gulshan-e-Iqbal as he and his companion had been involved in various cases of crime, particularly street crimes.

Police officials said that the suspect Javed Akhtar was later brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment from jail from where he was managed to escape while snatching a rifle gun from a policeman on January 10 under the police custody with the help of his companions who had come to the hospital to visit him.