ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in an intra-court appeal filed against a single bench’s verdict wherein it had declared the off and on suspension of mobile phone services by the government on security pretext as illegal.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani heard the ICA moved by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and adjourned the hearing till final judgment in a similar matter pending before the Supreme Court.

During the court proceedings, a deputy attorney general appeared before the court on behalf of the federation and adopted that the ICA was not maintainable. She added that as per rules of the PTA, it should approach the apex court in this connection.

At this, a lawyer of PTA informed the court that a case related to mobile phone services was already pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, the IHC dual bench deferred hearing in the ICA till the final decision of the Supreme Court in a petition pending before it.

In his 15-pages detailed verdict, Justice Athar had said that the petitions are allowed and noted in it, ‘actions, orders and directives issued by the federal government or PTA, as the case may be, which are inconsistent with the provisions of section 54 (3) are declared as illegal, ultra vires and without lawful authority and jurisdiction’.

The verdict added that the federal government or PTA were not vested with powers and jurisdiction to suspend or cause suspension of mobile cellular services or operations on the ground of national security except as provided in section 54 (3) that is regarding proclamation of emergency by the President of Pakistan.

In their petition, CM Pak Ltd. and others had stated before the court that their fundamental rights are being violated when the cellular services are suspended. In this connection, they had challenged the directives of PTA.

They had argued that they are license holders and got radio frequency spectrum through open bidding.

The petitioner is being compelled by PTA from time to time to suspend its services on the basis of mere apprehensions which on the one hand infringes the fundamental rights and on the other causes a breach of company’s obligations to the customers that is to provide uninterrupted voice and data services.

Similarly, the petitioners who are common citizens had contended that off and on suspension of mobile phone service on security pretext is irksome and a violation of their fundamental rights.

They further maintained that the practice is also illegal under the Pakistan Telecommunications (Reorganization) Act, 1996. They adopted that the mobile phone services usually remains suspended during the protests, sit-ins, Muharram, Rabiul Awal, important funeral and chehlum, and sometimes during the Lal Masjid cleric’s sermons.

The counsel for CM Pak had argued that services under the license could only be disconnected either under clause 6.21 or clause 6.71 and sub-section 3 of section 54 in case when President of Pakistan proclaims emergency. The Federal Government, through a policy directive issued under section 8 of the PTA Act cannot empower the Authority to suspend the cellular services in disregard to the provisions of section 54. And if operations are suspended under section 54 then the Federal Government is required to compensate the licensees for the losses.

The IHC bench said that the Federal Government is not empowered to issue any policy directive under section 8 of the PTA Act which is inconsistent with section 54 (3) ibid. To the extent of inconsistency the policy directive will be ultra vires and void.