Workshop on water usage

It is very important to change attitude regarding water usage, otherwise, coming generations will face severe water shortage. Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Saeed Elahi said this while addressing a two-day training workshop on environmental change at a local hotel on Wednesday. He said, “Environmental change needs to be handled in an efficient manner to avoid problems in future.” He said the Pakistan Red Crescent with the support of German Red Cross was initiating the country-wide awareness campaign regarding environmental change. Other speakers also emphasised to use water in an appropriate manner, saying that Islam also stops us from wasting water. They said youth needed to play a key role in creating awareness among people regarding sensible use of water. Collective efforts were required to deal with the environmental change as it was not a problem of an individual, they added.–APP

NCT delegation visits PHC

Delegation of National Council for Tibb (NCT) visited office of the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday. The delegation, led by President NCT Prof Zabta Khan Shinwari, comprised Members Council Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi, Rahat Naseem Sohdrvi, Sikander Hayat Zahid, Bashir Bhervi and Maria Munair. They met Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and team comprising directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Complaints Prof Riaz A Tasneem and others. The participants of the meeting discussed various aspects of healthcare service delivery, ambit of the PHC working, patient safety, services at the healthcare establishments (HCEs), and improving healthcare service delivery in the province. –Staff Reporter

AVLS recovers 20 motorcycles

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Civil Line smashed a motorcycle lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovery of stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. DSP AVLS Civil Line Ataf Hayat led the special team which conducted a raid and arrested Naeem, a ring leader of the gang and two his accomplices Saifur Rehman and Ali Raza. The police recovered 20 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 1.1 million besides illegal weapons. During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to dozens incidents of motorcycle lifting in different areas of the city. –APP

128 suspected criminals arrested

The Civil Lines Division police in a crackdown have arrested 128 accused and recovered six pistols and 355 litres of liquor. SP Civil Lines Division Safdar Raza Kazmi had directed DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminals. The police also recovered Rs 139,000 from gamblers while four proclaimed offenders and 52 court offenders were also arrested. The police also arrested 26 criminals for violating kite-flying, doing wheelie and price control acts. –APP

Transfers and postings

Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi Wednesday transferred and posted four officers. According to a notification, SSP Technical CTD Punjab Mustafa Hameed Malik has been transferred and posted as SSP Admin, CTD Punjab, SP Investigation Vehari Jalil Imran Khan transferred and posted as SP RIB, Dera Ghazi Khan Region, SDPO Sadar Circle MB Din Tahir Majeed Khan transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Circle, Narowal, whereas SDPO Sadar Circle Narowal Nadeem Yasin has been transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters Narowal. –APP

142 booked for violating traffic laws

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 142 cases on violation of traffic rules during a crackdown. PHP sources said, the team seized 51 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates. The PHP team apprehended 15 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 13,543 and other valuables from their possession. The Punjab Highway Patrol foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested 13 outlaws and recovered a pump action, 7 pistols and bullets from their possession. The PHP team arrested six persons under amplifier act. The PHP also arrested three bike riders for doing wheelie. Furthermore, PHP team arrested 55 accused for fixing prohibited gas cylinders. –APP

NAB chief visits City

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday visited Lahore NAB offices to review progress on investigations into mega corruption cases. Director General Shahzad Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the NAB chief regarding investigations into various corruption cases. Investigation Officers and Prosecutors of Lahore NAB were also present on this occasion. NAB Chairman urged the investigation officers to complete investigations into mega corruption cases and the cases must be decided on the basis of evidences and merit. He said that the purpose of NAB is to bring immediate recovery of national wealth from the corrupt elements and to deposit the amount in national treasury. –Staff Reporter

Javed Iqbal said the investigations into the biggest-ever “Fake Accounts Cases” have been started in accordance with the law. “It is a delightful pleasure that Fake Accounts Case has been transferred to the NAB by honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan which reflects the confidence over NAB,” he said. “NAB officers should take full care of the quality of the evidences so that the anti-corruption watchdog could meet the expectations of honorable courts,” he added.