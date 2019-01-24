In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the Indian forces have intensified checking and frisking in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day, 26th January.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian forces have increased vigil in and around the cricket stadium in Srinagar city, the venue for the main function in the Valley. The venue is under constant surveillance of forces with CCTVs installed in and around the stadium to keep
The searches of vehicles and frisking of commuters at entry and exit points of the city have been accelerated. The police and paramilitary CRPF contingents are also conducting area domination drills in various areas of Srinagar.
The Indian forces personnel have also set up
Similarly, multiple
Similar security measures have also been put in place at various places across the Kashmir valley where commuters are being stopped and subjected to extensive frisking.
The traffic movement from Sonawar up to Ram Munshi Bagh Road stretch including Dalgate-Ram Munshi Bagh, Radio Kashmir-Ram Munshi Bagh