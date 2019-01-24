Share:

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the Indian forces have intensified checking and frisking in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day, 26th January.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian forces have increased vigil in and around the cricket stadium in Srinagar city, the venue for the main function in the Valley. The venue is under constant surveillance of forces with CCTVs installed in and around the stadium to keep close watch on the movement of people.

The searches of vehicles and frisking of commuters at entry and exit points of the city have been accelerated. The police and paramilitary CRPF contingents are also conducting area domination drills in various areas of Srinagar.

The Indian forces personnel have also set up check points at many places in Srinagar where vehicles are being thoroughly searched. From last many days, forces are conducting late night frisking at Lal Chowk, the hub of Srinagar city.

Similarly, multiple entry and exit points, equipped with CCTVs , would be established at the venue for VVIPs, officials and general participants, a police official said. He said makeshift bunkers have been installed outside the main venue to keep vigil on suspicious movement.

Similar security measures have also been put in place at various places across the Kashmir valley where commuters are being stopped and subjected to extensive frisking.