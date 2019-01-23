Share:

TEHRAN-Iran is planning to launch its second satellite to space to mark 40th victory anniversary of the the country's Islamic Revolution, Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after the session of the Iranian cabinet, the Iranian defence minister noted that one of the two satellites that President Hassan Rouhani had mentioned in a recent speech was launched and the other one would be launched soon.

"Iran is steadily improving its capacities and capabilities in the area of launching satellites," Hatami said, adding that the process of constructing, launching and supporting the satellites had been totally quite indigenized.

The satellite, to be launched by Safir expendable launch vehicle, is capable of putting satellites into 260-km orbit.

Hatami referred to unsuccessful launching of Iranian satellite Payam and said it was supposed to be put in 500 km orbit but failed in the last step.

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology in a message announced that Iran's Payam satellite had not been put into orbit successfully.

Payam-e Amirkabir Satellite was designed and developed by Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology and was planned to carry out imagery mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Iran has previously sent Simorgh satellite and Pajouhesh explorer into the orbit in recent years.

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has planned to build imagery satellites with one-meter-precision by the end of current Iran’s 20-year National Vision Program in 2025.

The first human-made satellite to orbit earth Sputnik-1 was launched on October 4, 1957 and ten years later on October 10, 1967 the Outer Space Treaty which defines countries’ space borders of exploration, and provides a basis for International Space Law was signed.