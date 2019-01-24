Share:

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces rounded up 16 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank , according to the Israeli military on Wednesday. The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. According to the statement, the arrested Palestinians were taken to custody for further questioning. The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.