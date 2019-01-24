Share:

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing into the alleged encounter of three members of the same family near Sahiwal, on Thursday inspected the car and the crime spot.

The team found that the car was riddled with 52 bullets including 46 shots from SMG gun and six shots from 9mm pistol.

Meanwhile, the car has been transferred to the Yousafwala police station and the officers, who were involved in the operation, have been shifted to the Noor Shah police station.

Strict security measures have been taken around the police station and a heavy contingent of police force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.