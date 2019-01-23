Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin and Hailey Bieber have reportedly delayed their Christian wedding ceremony.

The couple are already married after having tied the knot on the day they collected their marriage license last year, but have been planning a proper wedding ceremony to honour their Christian faith ever since

However, according to TMZ, despite sending out ''save the date'' messages to 300 people earlier this month, they've decided to postpone the ceremony after ''certain loved ones'' said they were unable to attend the original date, which was planned for the weekend of Justin's 25th birthday at the start of March.

As those family members can no longer attend, Justin and Hailey - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before she married the 'Sorry' singer - have had to send out more messages notifying their guests about the delay.

Sources reported to TMZ that the new date ''will not be anytime soon'', as the couple want to plan the event properly and leave plenty of time to inform guests of the new date.

Justin and Hailey were originally planning to keep most of the information surrounding their celebrations a secret as they want all the ''exciting details'' to be a surprise for their loved ones.

A source said: ''Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests.

''There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered.''

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker confirmed his marriage to the 22-year-old model in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.