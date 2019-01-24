Share:

WELLINGTON - India captain Virat Kohli will not play the last two ODIs of the New Zealand series, and the T20s that follow; he has been rested for those games, the BCCI said Wednesday. Rohit Sharma will captain India in his absence. No replacement player has been named for Kohli. This will be the first time this decade India will be playing an ODI outside Asia without Kohli. However, the decision to rest Kohli should come as no surprise since the selectors and the Indian team management have stressed in the last year the need to manage workloads of key players.