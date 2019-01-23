Share:

LODHRAN-All the elected members of District Council (DC) would complete their tenure with a pledge to serve the people of their respective union councils.

DC Chairman Mian Rajan Sultan Pirzada expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting here. The meeting was arranged by Convener Zeeshan Majeed. In the meeting, solutions for Journalist and Lawyer Colony were presented.

The meeting was held under the chair of DC Chairman Rajan Sultan Pirzada. First time in the history of Lodhran, the DC's meeting was held in Canal View Park.

Addressing the meeting, the DC chairman said that all the elected members of the DC were a precious asset; "and we'll have to move ahead with mutual respect and consultation."

He stressed: "All the development funds should be equally divided; but where problems are more, more funds will be allocated."

He added: "Authorities concerned have been demanded to end the payment of toll-tax at Bahawalpur Toll Plaza; and a ban on the plantation of Anti Environment Plants i.e. Conocarpus has also been demanded."

DC Member Mehboob Khan objected the contract of Canal View Park and demanded to constitute a committee to oversee on which the DC chairman formed a committee consisting of Mehboob Khan, Malik Tariq Araeen, Ubaidur Rehman, Adnan Joyia and Khalid Farooq.

Ashfaq Iqbal Wahucha said: "We had been in opposition; we are in opposition; and therefore, not being given importance."

On a resolution presented by Adnan Joyia, Canal View Park's name was changed to Jinnah Family Park; and had been approved, but he insisted to name the park "Barrister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park" which was not appreciated.

Female member Khalida Razzaq and Rubina Naz demanded that sewing centres should be established in all three tehsils of the district.