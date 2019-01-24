Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa is all set to bring back amazing attractions of Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity in fourth edition of Pakistan’s Mother Languages Literature Festival starting from February 16. During the two-day festival, the participants and youngsters will experience colours of literature, culture, art, music and much more from around 20 Pakistani languages. This 4th edition of the festival is set to inspire the culture lovers with linguistic and cultural diversity of Pakistan. In last four years, this unique festival has become essential part of cultural scene of the Federal Capital.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Indus Cultural Forum, Non-governmental organization (NGO) which aims to provide multi-cultural space to celebrate all cultures of Pakistan. The two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival focuses on highlighting the value of languages in Pakistan. The festival is planned to coincide with the International Mother Languages Day which is celebrated on February 21, declared by UNESCO.

Writers having experiences from Pakistani mother languages will participate in the event as speakers and moderators to discuss why it is important to retain and nurture our mother languages which are dwindling in many cases, notwithstanding the social pressures and the significance of drama, prose, poetry, storytelling, television, promoting folk culture and other aspects in mother language. The objectives of the festival are to promote Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony, peace, tolerance and encouraging reading culture in mother languages.

The festival will be an occasion to showcase a wide range of literary works in these languages, the organizers said. The major attractions of the festival include Mother languages Mushaira, Mother Languages Music Evening, Discussions on Languages, Literature and Culture, Book launches, audio-visual screening, cultural performances, mother languages book stalls, food courts, cultural exhibitions and mobile library.

Most of the festival’s proceedings will be in Urdu language while the participants are encouraged to dress up in their respective cultural attire reflecting the identity of their area and language. Lok Virsa has the mandate to promote and preserve the intangible and tangible cultural heritage of the country. Indus Cultural Forum, Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) and Lok Virsa and are jointly organizing this festival.