SADIQABAD-A woman accused police of siding with her family members who, ‘what she maintained’, threatened her and her husband with death.

Faiza Ali, daughter of Qazi Aftab, told the media that she married Abid Ali, son of Mureed Hussain, a month ago. “As it was a love marriage; so, my parents became my enemies and they threaten me and my husband with death,” she maintained.

She added that she never even took dowry from her parents, adding that she and her husband resorted to live in hiding to avoid death at the hands of her family members. She accused Kot Sabzal police for not helping her.

She said that she had filed a writ petition number 1140/18 in Lahore High Court’s Bahawalpur bench, and Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar ordered SHO Kot Sabzal police station to protection to the couple.