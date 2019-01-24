Share:

Karachiites should beware of robbers after visiting the bank as three men robbed a trader in broad daylight after he made a withdrawal of Rs300,000 from a bank in Karachi’s Garden area on Thursday.

The robbers had planned the theft and followed the trader from the bank. CCTV footage showed the suspects, all clad in shalwar kameez, seen fleeing the scene after looting the man.

Last week, CCTV footage of a robbery at an internet cafe in North Karachi surfaced. Two suspects could be seen looting three people at a shop. They managed to escape after stealing mobile phones and cash.