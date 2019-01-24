Share:

The Russian tennis star, who’s lived in the US since she was a child, returned to her homeland to play at an international tournament in Saint Petersburg. She might have received a warm reception from her fans in Russia, but the weather there was less than welcoming with temperatures sinking to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Maria Sharapova has shared her apparent shock and confusion over the extremely cold weather in Saint Petersburg with a selfie that speaks for itself and a screen-capture with the forecast, promising temperatures way below zero. She seemed struck with the contrast to the summer heat of the Australian Open, she had just left after being defeated by Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round on 20 January.

Sharapova’s precious facial expression could not leave her followers cold-hearted. The official tourist account of Melbourne, where the Grand Slam tournament is now on, was among the first ones to reach out to the Russian athlete. ​However, there was no shortage in other invitations for a winter stay.

​Others suggested Sharapova should check out even less welcoming temperatures in her Siberian hometown, Nyagan. Others just shared their compassion for the freezing ace. Maria Sharapova will have to brace herself for at least several more days of freezing temps as she is yet to play at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, which is held in Russia’s second largest city from 28 January until 3 February.