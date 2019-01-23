Share:

LAHORE-When it comes to the influential and famous women of Pakistan, one name stands for itself and that is Masarrat Misbah. She is one of the pioneers of our beauty industry and the founder of renowned saloon, Depilex Beauty Clinic and Institute. Not only that, she has established the Smile Foundation which helps the victims of acid burn. In 2014, Masarrat Misbah joined the bandwagon of makeup brands when she launched Pakistan’s first Halal cosmetics line, MM Makeup. Adding to her many achievements, Masarrat Misbah formed a one of its kind college in 2016, Depilex College of Cosmetology.

In2018, 600 underprivileged women graduated from Depilex College. While addressing these students on their graduation ceremony, Masarrat Misbah shared some words of wisdom.

In her speech, she gave the message of encouragement, empowerment and shared her own mantra of leading a successful life.

On the occasion she said, “There will always be people who try to bring you down and create hurdles in your success, but it is okay. Whenever I had to face such people, I moved ahead more strongly because I don’t give up.”

While talking about the women empowerment movement, she said, “Women hold the same place in the society as men. They should not tolerate mistreatment. Whether it’s in the house or workplace, women should speak up for their rights. To speak for any ill treatment, you must have self-confidence and belief in yourself. Self-confidence comes with empowerment and empowerment comes with education. Once you have education and you are independent financially, you will have more courage to speak up for yourself.”

Furthermore, she said, “Do not let anyone demean you. Don’t let anyone cloud your dreams and visions. Fulfil your responsibilities with dedication and always voice your concerns. There will be days when you will feel hopeless and weak but that’s the time when you must show your strength and tell yourself that I can do it! Remind yourself that you can achieve your goals and make your dreams come true.”

Talking about her life, she said, “I have worked my whole life for women empowerment. I have helped the victims of acid burn stand up and live their lives again. There have always been people around me who have become my strength and given me courage. But there are still few people who want to see me fall and fail. I have learned one thing which I want you all to learn, which is to always stand up again and never give up.”

In the end, she congratulated all the graduates and said, “Be very focused and never lose sight of your goals. Promise me to never give up. Never stop learning and always be hungry to gain knowledge. You have the whole world in front of you, just go ahead and grab it!”

Masarrat Misbah is not just a world-renowned beautician, she is an inspiration for all the young girls and women of Pakistan. Her words have touched us all and her message of strength and empowerment is one to remember.