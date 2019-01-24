Share:

ISLAMABAD - Education Experts and psychiatrists on Wednesday urged parents to stop imposing their own will upon children and said that schools must create a friendly environment that encourages children to discover their hidden potentials instead of overburdening them, as mental illness among students are on the rise due to unnecessary family and societal pressures.

Talking to private news channel, an Education expert and Senior Career Counselor Syed Abidi highlighted that in our country academic reasons are on the top list of the causes behind student suicides, academic reasons mean failures or perceived failures in achieving the educational goals set up by the student for himself or the milestones that parents expect their child to achieve.

“The worst part is that most parents want their children to become a doctor, lawyer or engineer and never ask them about their choice. On top of that, they want them to score more than 80 to 90%. That is why depression and suicide rates are highest in children,” he explained. “Sometimes, parents who fail to fulfil their own dreams, try to get them fulfilled through their children”, the psychiatrist added. To convince a child to take up medical or non-medical subjects, parents often give examples of other relatives’ children.

Children need greater independence and freedom of choice, adding that teenagers must be given the power to make their own decisions regarding their own lives and their choices and decisions need to be respected. Abidi said parents want their children to excel and society keeps reminding them that the success and a guarantee of a secure future depend on the grades the child achieves in his exams. However, the Educationist said that dealing with this feeling of humiliation is beyond the capacity of these students who have never been independent or who have never known to be disobedient to their parents or teachers.

These circumstances make these students feel like losers and failures, said, adding, they can no more face their peers against whom they have competed, making the situation even more intolerable for the young susceptible minds. While availability of psychological counselling and guidance in schools remains a distant dream, parental training is equally unheard of, he recommended. He advised that parents must be aware of natural inclinations and needs of their growing children. Instead of thrusting their own ideals, opinions and aspirations on children parents must create room for their children and help and motivate them to set up goals of their own.

Tyrannical parenting and emotional blackmailing has no place in this age and time the sooner we realize the better it will be for our future generations, he warned.

Another Physiologist Dr Wajahat explained that the first and foremost thing is to understand what causes a youngster to annihilate his or her life in the prime of youth, he added. A student works hard, devotes tremendous amount of his or her youthful energy and time for a target and when he falls short of his expectations he can’t accept this reality, he is unable the analyze what has happened, is overtaken by shock and disbelief and puts all the blame on himself. This false sense of an irreversible and irreparable loss pushes him to the point of snuffing out the candle of his own life, he said. He said students with a troubled conscience, when feel that they have failed themselves and have quashed the hopes of their parents, find it extremely painful to face their friends, family and peers.

Our education system and schools instead of functioning like a factory to mass manufacture “information- reproducing robots” must rather focus on enabling students to become their own goal-setters and goal- achievers. He mentioned that parents need to be educated and trained about how they deal with their growing children. Parental training is a must and some mechanism needs to be developed to educate parents to have realistic expectations from their children. Positive motivation, encouragement and freedom of choice should be the core values of raising kids for our parents, these values can take us a long way in bringing up a happier and more successful generation, said the doctor. He added that parents need to understand that they remain facilitators and so should not impose their ideas and dreams on their children and the career choices that they make.