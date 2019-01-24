Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Wednesday laid the mini-budget for the current fiscal year before the Senate, minutes after it was presented in the National Assembly, amid protest walkout of the joint opposition over the absence of Finance Minister Asad Umar in the house.

Soon after Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill 2019, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the house due to lack of quorum because the opposition walked out of the house.

The chair referred the supplementary finance bill to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance for its recommendation on it and to report back to the house within seven days and lawmakers were asked to give their proposals on the bill till Friday. The Senate after its approval will forward the recommendations to the National Assembly as the Upper House has no power to pass a money bill.

As the State Minister for Revenue stood from his seat to present the supplementary finance bill, the third one during the fiscal year 2018-2019, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani questioned why the finance minister has failed to come up in the house to present order of the day in his name.

“Perhaps the minister takes this as his insult (to come in the house) because he is present in the building (of parliament),” he said adding that he laid the finance bill just two minutes ago in the National Assembly. “Why there are chains in the feet of the minister,” he said.

Rabbani explained that Clause 6 of Article 91 of the Constitution which says that the “Cabinet, together with the Ministers of State, shall be collectively responsible to the Senate and the National Assembly” does not come into play in this case. “Because, it applies only when either minister is not present or cannot perform his duties,” he added.

Referring the Rule 25 of the Rules of Business, he said that the minister or state minister or the adviser to the PM in whose name the business stands shall remain in the Senate till disposal of business of the ministry concerned or division. Quoting the 10th Edition Black’s Law Dictionary, he said that responsibility means answerability or accountability.

He also objected that the third budget in a single fiscal year is also a violation of Article 160 of the Constitution because new taxes are being levied but these are not being distributed among the provinces.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq in his response objected that the annual budget statement used to be presented once in a fiscal year under Article 80 of the Constitution and the federal government’s minibudgets were causing instability in the financing system. “Neither government nor taxpayers can know what to do,” he said and added: “It looks that there is a lack of some vision.” He said that the opposition wanted that finance minister himself should come in the house and know about the feelings of the house. “We are not in the favour that the mini budget would be laid before the house through the state minister,” he said.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz while rejecting the opposition’s objection said there were no legal obstacles in the way of laying of money bill by the state minister. Quoting the same Article 91 (6), he said that “this is what all about collective responsibility.”

“We inherited an economy in bad shape,” he said while giving the reason of introducing mini budgets. He gave credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for accepting the challenge by inheriting an economy in shambles and successfully managing to avert immediate crisis with the help of friendly countries.

The Chairman Senate ruled that under Article 73 of the Constitution, the money bill could not be stopped from laying before the house, endorsed the view of government and the allowed the state minister to present the finance bill.

As the state minister laid the money bill, the entire opposition walked out of the house.

Earlier, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out the controversy regarding the award of over Rs 300 billion contract for construction of Mohmand dam to the firm of Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood and termed it a classic case of conflict of interest.

She said that Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules had been violated by giving the award to a single bidder.

Federal Minister for Water Faisal Vawda, however, said that it was not single bidding as 28 parties had obtained tender documents and five of them submitted the same.

He said the contract had not yet been awarded and only the financial bid had been opened. He however said that there was no other option except for awarding the contract to that firm and added that the rebidding would only cause delay and increase the cost of the project.