KARACHI - To remove encroachments from land allocated for parks and amenity plots, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has deputed four more officers and five engineers in the Parks and Horticulture Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

These include the Executive Engineer (South) Tariq Aziz, Assistant Executive Engineer Kabeer Bhatti, Assistant Engineer Shakil Ahmed, Sub Engineer (Civil) Mohsin Sarwar, Sub Engineer M. Ashraf with Deputy Director Nadeem Ahmed, Deputy Director Nasir Khan, Deputy Director Aqeel Khan and Deputy Director Hamad Jilani. These officers have been directed to perform the task of removal of encroachment as per given directives under the supervision of Director General Parks & Horticulture Department, KMC.

This may be noted that KMC along with other city organisations carrying on campaign against encroachments on city footpaths, parks, drains and amenity plots on the directive of the Supreme Court.

All concerned departments of KMC have been made active for these works with the provision of necessary staff and technical experts to expedite anti encroachments drive.

Parks and Horticulture Department, KMC has this responsibility to maintain and develop parks in the city and protect recreation places from other usages.