Share:

SWABI - A man allegedly killed his brother while seeing body of the son their mother also died due to cardiac arrest in Yar Hussain village here yesterday, police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussian Police Station.

The two brothers had a dispute over their house and the killer wanted to get a major chunk of the building but the deceased refused, saying that everyone should get equal share.

The two brothers argued with each other over the matter which resulted in exchange of hot words. Hamza Khan opened fire on Aasd Khan and killed him.

Soon after the incident, the body was brought home. The mother had a shock seeing body of her son and suffered cardiac arrest. She died on the spot. Police registered an FIR against Hamza Khan on the complaint of father of the deceased.

Watchman killed in Topi Bazaar

Meanwhile, unidentified people killed a watchman in main Topi Bazaar here yesterday.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Topi Police Station. Khan Zaman, a resident of Khadar Khankhel area of Topi city, was a watchman in an under-construction market on Topi-Batakara Road.

The killers came at night and fastened him with a pillar of the building and killed him. They also took away a tractor trolley parked in the market. Police, after registering an FIR against unidentified car lifters, were investigating.

PNEUMONIA TAKES TWO MORE LIVES IN SIRAN VALLEY

APP adds: Two more minors died of pneumonia in Siran Valley on Wednesday as mercury in the valley dropped below zero.

According to the locals owing to freezing temperatures by the heavy snowfall in the Siran Valley during the current season triggered the epidemic of pneumonia, which affects a huge population of the valley.

During last two weeks, many children have lost their lives by the disease and currently dozens of children were admitted to hospitals in many parts of Hazara division including Siran Valley, Galyat, Thandiani, Manshera and Kaghan where in some areas more than five feet snowfall has been recorded during last two weeks.

Children suffering from pneumonia were admitted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad.

Basic Health Units (BHU) and government hospitals in Siran Valley do not have enough facilities, doctors and paramedical staff to tackle the pneumonia outbreak which takes the lives of dozens of the children in the valley every year.