Share:

Second seed Rafael Nadal ended Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas' captivating run to reach his fifth Australian Open final.

Nadal, 32, was in devastating form as he beat the 20-year-old 14th seed 6-2 6-4 6-0 in one hour and 46 minutes. The Spaniard cracked 28 winners, breaking Tsitsipas' serve six times and only facing one break point himself.

He will play either top seed Novak Djokovic or France's Lucas Pouille - who meet on Friday - in Sunday's final. "It was a great match, it has been a great tournament and I have played very well every day," Nadal said.

"Hopefully I can play better than that." Nadal, who triumphed at Melbourne Park in 2009, is one more victory away from winning all four Grand Slams at least twice - a feat which no other man has achieved in the Open era.

Serbia's Djokovic is also chasing a slice of history as he bids for a record seventh men's singles title, although he must first beat Grand Slam semi-final debutant Pouille.