Islamabad - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed tariff increase of Rs 0.57 per unit for ex-Wapda distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of December.

In a public hearing Nepra also took notice of the use of expensive furnace oil for power generation instead of RLNG for power generation and asked CPPA to provide the complete details of RLNG supply agreement for the power plants. The decision of tariff increase was taken by Nepra in a public hearing on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). The decision will have a cumulative burden of around Rs 4.2 billion on the electricity consumers which will be transferred in the next bill.

In the public hearing presided over by Vice Chairman NEPRA, Rehmat Ullah Baloch, the authority questioned the reason for using of expensive of Furnace oil instead of cheap RLNG. Member NEPRA from Punjab,Saif ullah Chattah asked the CPPA that why less RLNG was provided to the power plants in December?.Dont you have an agreement for the RLNG supply to the power plants, he further asked? If yes then why less RLNG was provided, he added. The authority asked to provide complete detail of LNG supply agreement. the use of Residual Fuel Oil (RFO-Furnace oil)-based electricity generation in December was also increased to 930.78 GWh or 12.06 percent from 5.75 GWh or 0.08 percent in November. The total cost of the RFO based electricity during December was Rs 14.19 billion or 15.25 per unit.The hydle generation also reduced by almost 48 percent during December.

It is pertinent to mention here that Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had proposed an increase of Rs 0.6356 per unit for the month of December on behalf of Ex-Wapda DISCOs.

NEPRA disallowed the transfer of 3.58 percent transmission lasses to the consumers saying it is way too high from the NEPRA’s permitted losses and allowed an increase of Rs 0.57 per unit.

In its petition the CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 5.8619 per unit in December while the actual fuel cost turned out to be more than the amount charged and hence it should be allowed increased the rate by Rs0.6356 per unit.

According to the petition, total energy generated in December 2018 was 7718.65 GWh at a total price of Rs 44.75 billion which is Rs 5.7982 per unit. Of the total generation of 7718.65 GWh, the net electricity delivered to Discos were 73442.35 GWh at Rs 48.36 billion with a transmission losses of 3.58 percent.

According the data the share of hydel power generation in December was 1334.49 GWh which was 17.29 percent of the total generation. In November the hydle generation was 2563.97 GWh or about 33.98 percent.

The share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was reduced from 17.23 percent in November to 12.06 percent in December. The energy generated from RLNG was 930.78 GWh and it was added with the cost of Rs 10.1167 per unit. Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based electricity generation was increased from 5.75 GWh in November to 930.78 during December. RFO based electricity contributed 12.06 percent electricity at Rs 15.25 per unit.

The total generation, in December , from local gas based electricity was 1679.26 GWh, accounting for 20.04 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs 4.9686 per unit.

Coal based generation was increased from 13.83 percent in November to 20.25 percent in December. The total generation from coal based energy was 1563.13 GWh and per unit cost was Rs 6.8046. The total generation cost of coal electricity was Rs 3.3820 per unit in October.

The share of Nuclear energy in the national energy mix was 896.59 GWh which has increased to 11.62 percent in December from 10.88 percent in November. The fuel cost of the nuclear energy was 95.39 paisa per unit. Baggasse based electricity contributed 70.39 GWh or 0.91 percent at cost of Rs 6.2017 per unit.

The share of electricity imported from Iran was 36.11 GWh and the cost of the ectricity was Rs 11.5709 per unit. The share of wind energy was 170.66 GWh and it share in the generation mix increased from 1.68 percent in November to 2.21 percent at zero fuel cost. While 52.93 GWh or 0.69 percent contribution came from solar energy at no cost. Mixed Energy also contributed 23.76 GWh or 0.31 percent electricity to the national grid at the cost of Rs 6.5254 per unit.