SIALKOT-Two armed motorcyclists deprived a newly-wed couple of gold ornament, cash including foreign currency and other valuables in broad daylight, a few yards away from Gaga police check-post near Gaga, in the outskirts of Daska city here.

According to police, Daska-based groom Muhammad Ammar and bride Humaira along with their family were on the way back from wedding reception when two armed motorcyclist intercepted, held them hostage at gunpoint and looted three tolas gold ornaments, Rs45,000 and 1300 Saudi Riyal from the couple. The Daska City Police have started investigation with no clue or arrest in this regard.

In another incident, some unidentified accused took away gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables) worth hundreds of rupees) from the house of a local trader Ehsan Tanveer in Usman Town, Daska city. Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest in this regard.