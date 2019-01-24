Share:

Brazilian footballing superstar Neymar has suffered a recurrence of injury to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Thursday.

Neymar was forced off around the hour mark in PSG's 2-0 home win over Strasbourg on Wednesday, securing a last 16 spot in the French Cup.

"Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot," PSG said in a statement.

The club added that "the treatment of this injury will depend on how it evolves over the next few days. All options can be envisaged at this time."

Neymar had been sidelined for three months last season due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

His latest recurrence of injury cast a shadow on PSG's UEFA Champions League journey, where they will visit Premier League side Manchester United in the first leg of last 16 on Feb. 12.