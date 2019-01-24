Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) after fifteen years struggle finally retrieved its plot from Capital Development Authority (CDA) to extend the hospital for differently –abled persons, Wednesday.

Officials informed The Nation that the hospital administration was struggling to retrieve the plot despite having made all the required payments. Director NIRM Dr. Fazl-e-Maula talking to The Nation said that the issue of allotment of 4176 square yard plot to the hospital has been resolved and the possession has been given to the hospital.

He said that the hospital administration is working on the PC-2 of the extension project and the construction will start after it approval from CDWP. “The completion of the extension project will be done in maximum two years,” he added. Director NIRM said that the capacity of the hospital will be raised from 160 beds to 300 while state of the art facilities will be provided for the patients.

Sharing the details of extension project he said that the building would have three stories and a basement, while construction will be completed in 2021.

He added that NIRM would be made a model hospital for differently-abled persons in the region as number of new projects is being included in the extension project. He added that the capacity of manufacturing artificial limbs of the hospital will be enhanced, while it will also start manufacturing of hearing impaired devices in the hospital. Dr. Fazal-e-Maula said that modern hearing impaired devices in the market are available between the ranges of 40000 to 100000, while its cost will be reduced to Rs9000 after its manufacturing starts here. He also said that the new facilities of the hospital will also include a state of the art gymnasium for the patients which would be utilized for their physical therapy.

Director NIRM also said that a neurology centre will be also established in the hospital extension project. Officials informed The Nation that process of allotment of the plot was expedited after the visit of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar visited the hospital and matter was tabled before him. Officials also said that former CJP had directed the relevant authorities including CDA to complete the allotment process of the plot within 15 days to the hospital. “A deadline of fifteen days was met on January 4 and the Capital Development Authority in its board meeting held completed the allotment process before the deadline ended,” said the official. Officials also said that hospital administration has started fencing of the plot after taking its possession. NIRM is the only public sector rehabilitation centre of the city established for the differently-abled people and is providing the healthcare free of cost.

The hospital had also played a key role in the rehabilitation of disabled people in 2005 earthquake. The hospital out of its Rs260million budget has 40million on development side, while it is also dependent on donations to meet the needs of the patients. NIRM is currently working with 160 staff members and has 100 beds which will be increased to 300 beds hospital in future if is extended as per plan. Patients’ influx at NIRM in 2008 was 40 persons per day, which in 10 years reached to 1000 in Out Door Patients (OPD). The plot was allotted to the facility in 2003, on the recommendation of the then president. The documents said that 4167 square yard plot was offered to the hospital in January 2003 and the Capital Development Authority had received the premium amount of Rs4700000 through Auditor General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) cheque in June 2005.

CDA however, sent a letter to the hospital to pay the surcharge for late payment and demanded more amount for acquisition of the plot. The document said that a further amount of Rs1347260 was paid to the Capital Development Authority in the month of July 2007, but the acquisition process was again not completed by the Capital Development Authority. Official said that surprisingly, instead of handing over the plot to the hospital, the CDA in 2014 issued a corrigendum and reduced the area of the plot from 4167 square yard to 2777.77. The non-allotment of the plot was also discussed in the audit para of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting held in 2016 and CDA was issued directions to allot the whole 4167 square yards plot to the NIRM. The official said that despite the recommendations of PAC, the plot was not handed over to the NIRM and the issue was shelved in Capital Development Authority .