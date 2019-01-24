Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has come out from a long hibernation as it has launched a countrywide classified count and origin destination surveys to make prudent traffic policies.

NTRC was established in 1974 to provide research and development support for planning and appraisal of transport sector projects/plans in a coordinated and cost-effective manner. Presently, it is working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Communications. However, this organisation is considered as one of the most inefficient government organs as there is no substantial work done by its expert in last many years.

However, now according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Communication, the NTRC under the directives of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed is conducting country conducting country wide “Classified Count Survey” and “Origin Destination (OD) Survey” to make vehicle O-D matrices of all over Pakistan for inter-district transport, to determine characteristics of motor-vehicle traffic on all major roads and to analyse characteristics of freight and passenger transport.

The results of the survey will also be used to determine traffic impact on existing roads and identification of any other re-routing options available within the given resources as well as improvement plan, if required, to cater the existing traffic.

The data is being collected in two rounds. The first round was initiated in November 2018 and it will remain continue till end of January 2019 while the second round would begin in March 2019 and it will be concluded in May 2019.

The support of Punjab police, National Highway and Motorway Police (NH &MP), National Logistic Cell (NLC) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) is being provided for carrying out said survey. Teams of NTRC Officials are regularly monitoring the progress of the survey.

The survey will provide much needed productive policies based on data in the context of the fact that Pakistan’s transport sector is undergoing a huge cultural change with the commissioning of Economic Corridor such as China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Central Asian Regional Economic Corridor (CAREC).

It is expected that Pakistan’s transport sector will be witnessing a huge increase in international traffic with improved regional connectivity. This phenomenon will present a number of challenges and opportunities for the transport sector and the departments regulating it both Federal and Provincial.