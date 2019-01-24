Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday initiated celebrations of Chinese new year by holding B2B (Business to Business) meeting with Shandong Trade Delegation led by Mr. Zang Zongjhun, 2nd Counsel from the Department of Industry & Information of Shangdong Province. PCJCCI team including its Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain and Vice President Khurram Shafique received the Chinese delegation at the PCJCCI office here. The visiting delegation was comprised ten renowned Chinese companies of Shandong province including Shandong Jinqilin Company Limited, Yuhong New Pigment Company, Hongong Group, Weihai Antai Electronic Refrigeration Equipment Company, Shindaya International Trade Company. Their areas of interests were Auto parts (especial for brake pads & brake materials), Electronic Refrigeration, Optoelectronic Communication Cable Industry, Organic pigments, Hardware and Weighting Instruments etc.

Different Pakistani companies related to the given sectors participated in the meeting and discussed prospects of joint ventures with their Chinese counterparts.

On this occasion, Ahmed Hasnain acknowledged that China had stepped forward to assist Pakistan in harnessing the potential of its dynamic population. Both sides were expediting efforts to ensure economic engagements under CPEC, he said and observed that by arranging B2B meetings 'We can exchange ideas, innovations and technological advancements in the potential sectors.' He paid a special tribute to the Chinese communities who have maintained friendship and lived in harmony with the local people, and made indispensable contributions to the economic and social development of Pakistan.

Sharing his viewes, Zang Zongjhun said, "Just as Pakistan is happy to see China's growing stature on the world stage, China, in turn sees a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan as a source of strength." He assured that Chinese industry would keep on extending strong support to spur economic and industrial growth of Pakistan.

While, Khurram Shafique said that it was quite encouraging that apart from public sector, private sectors of both the countries were also entering into joint ventures. Private sector ventures were progressing with every passing day, he said and informed that in result of B2B interaction between China and Pakistan at private level, more than 100 billion dollar investment was expected at parallel with the $ 60 billion investment in the public sector. He was confident that the combination of private and public investment would lead a pragmatic shift in the economic structure of Pakistan.

Later, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to open celebrations of Chinese New Year, which was also attended by Mr. Wang Zihai, Chairman China Affairs Committee of PCJCCI, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Moazzam Ghurki and Mr. Zang Zongjhun, leader of the Chinese delegation along with his all fellow members.