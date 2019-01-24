Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said that Jin Hyung Chung Lee, representative Daedo from Barcelona, Spain, has arrived the country to upgrade the entire electronic taekwondo equipment being used by the national team. He said Jin Hyung Chung will also conduct Taekwondo Pakistan PSS seminar at Bio Mechanical Hall. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the awareness of Electronic Taekwondo Gadgets, which are highly beneficial for the national athletes and IT team of the federation. The athletes from Islamabad Taekwondo Association (ITWA) and different clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also benefit from the seminar and education. Wasim said the federation has managed to arrange electronic state-of-the-art equipments for the athletes and these equipments have played crucial role in helping our taekwondo players in winning international medals in last two years or so. “But we were badly in need of maintaining these equipments, as there is not a single person available in Pakistan, who may repair these equipments. We are highly obliged and grateful to Daedo for deputing Jin Hyung Chung, who will depart to Spain on late Thursday night,” Wasim concluded.–Staff Reporter