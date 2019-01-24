Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain met Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations were discussed, a Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy Press release on Wednesday said.

The Naval Chief briefed the dignitary about the forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19, being hosted by Pakistan Navy in Karachi in February 2019.

Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa acknowledged strong ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Bahrain Defence Forces.

The Naval Chief also met Commander US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy and Commander Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy in separate meetings.

Upon his arrival at US NAVCENT Headquarters, the Admiral was warmly received by Vice Admiral James Malloy.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol by Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief highlighted the forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by it for maritime security and stability in the region.

He acknowledged that the regular presence of Pakistan Navy units in critical Sea areas of the region had greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for free flow of commercial shipping activities through vital sea lines of communication.

Commander Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy also called on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy will host AMAN 19 exercise next month under the slogan of ‘Together for Peace’. Navies of at least 40 countries will participate in the exercise.

The drill is aimed at fostering maritime cooperation, promoting safe and security maritime environment for regional and global stability and for preserving oceans which is the common heritage of mankind.

The exercise AMAN is a biennial multinational maritime exercise being hosted by the Pakistan Navy since 2007 wherein navies of the world cruise together and share experiences to enhance interoperability for peace.