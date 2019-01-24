Share:

LAHORE - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has suspended Pakistan from 2019 FIH Pro League. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) informed the FIH that they were no longer able to play their first three games planned against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing ‘inevitable circumstances’. Therefore, the FIH has taken the decision to suspend the Asian team from the 2019 FIH Pro League in order not to jeopardize the regularity and the smooth delivery of the event, which kicked-off successfully last Saturday in Valencia.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It is regretful that Pakistan has decided only now to withdraw from the first games of the FIH Pro League. Consequently, the FIH were left with no other option than suspending Pakistan from the rest of the competition’s season. At this stage, I would like to thank all participating national associations, who had adapted their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan to join the competition this year.”

He added that the FIH Pro League is a brand-new competition and part of FIH’s new event portfolio. It’s a global home and away league involving many of the world’s leading hockey nations, men and women, for a six-month period. The non-participation of Pakistan has no impact on the competition format. The eight men teams of the FIH Pro League will play each other on a home and away basis from January to June. The FIH Pro League resumes on Friday with the men’s game Spain-Great Britain. On Saturday, the Women’s FIH Pro League will kick-off with the game Argentina-Belgium.

Talking to The Nation, former hockey Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has termed this decision a bad omen for Pakistan hockey and requested the IPC Ministry to launch an inquiry against the PHF high-ups. “The PHF officials must be asked why they took such an important decision of taking part in the highly-expensive FIH Pro League while sitting in a room and without taking government and IPC Ministry into confidence.”

He pointed that Hockey India, which is one of the richest hockey federations of the world, took very wise decision by withdrawing from this event. “India think tanks very wisely chose to withdraw from FIH Pro League as it wouldn’t prove beneficial for them as already top hockey teams of the world are featuring in the event, so taking part in this event would serve no purpose. Instead of wasting around Rs 30 crore on this event, they will surely utilize such huge amount on their domestic hockey and reap the benefit. The Indians have decided to host qualifiers, where they will have chance of not only qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also earn good with this investment.”

Shahnaz said that it was a wrong decision of PHF officials to take part in the mega event as the federation has already been facing acute shortage of funds. “The PHF high-ups must have pondered over all the positives and negatives before finally deciding about featuring in the FIH Pro League. They needed Rs 5 crore fro travelling and playing in the league. Instead of wasting such a huge amount, it must be utilized in improving hockey at domestic level and fresh talent must be found and groomed under qualified coaches to provide Pakistan national team future stars.”

The former Olympian asked the government why it is waiting to sack such incompetent PHF officials who are responsible of Pakistan hockey debacle. “After such pathetic performances of hockey federation and putting former international champions on the bottom of the international rankings, why the government and IPC Ministry aren’t conducting performance-based audit of the PHF high-ups.

“The government and IPC Ministry must launch an inquiry against the responsible ones and take the culprits to task. There is a dire need to save Pakistan hockey from further decline and humiliation and for this, the government should replace current PHF officials with the ones, who are committed to revive the national game and wants Pakistan hockey to regain its lost glory,” Shahnaz concluded.