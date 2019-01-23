Share:

“I have a dream that my four children

will one day live in a nation where

they will not be judged by the color

of their skin but by the content of their character... I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill

and mountain shall be made low.”

–Martin Luther King Jr.

January 21st is celebrated as the Martin Luther King Jr. day in the United States every year. Dr. King was a social rights activist in the United States during the 1950s, who played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement by seeking equality for African-American citizens and denouncing racial humiliation that pervaded the American society during the time.

Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech, delivered on August 28, 1963 was a landmark moment in his career as a black rights activist, and one that he is still remembered by across the world. He called to bring about an end to racial segregation, discrimination and attain freedom for all. It is believed that this iconic speech played a fundamental role in bringing about ground breaking legislations like the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, which enfranchised African-American citizens who previously did not have a right to vote.

While he is a highly celebrated and revered figure today, he was a cause of constant anxiety for the security agencies during the late-1950s America, particularly because he started to address issues such as the US involvement in the Vietnam war, and was declared as dangerous by the FBI. This did not deter him from continuing to fight for the cause he believed in, and ultimately gave up his life fighting when he was assassinated in 1968.