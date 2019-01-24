Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at last woke up late Wednesday night to issue a regret note on the unfortunate incident during the second One-day International against South Africa in Durban, where captain Sarfraz Ahmed made some uncalled for and controversial comments.

The ICC and its match referee have already taken up the issue, where Sarfraz accepted his offence and also issued an apology on twitter. In its late response, the PCB put the blame on lack of education among players, though it is the PCB’s own duty to keep the players educated about such sensitive issues related to ICC laws whether it’s corruption in cricket or racism in sports. But the PCB never bothered to perform its own role diligently that always leaves Pakistan and its cricket in a bad taste.

The PCB statement said: “The PCB expresses regret over the remark made by their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban. The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context.

“This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of player education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavors to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again,” it said and added: “Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB.

“The board is confident that this incident will not affect the series, which has been played in great spirit with some excellent performances from both the sides. The PCB is also hopeful that the crowds will continue to turn up in big numbers for the remaining matches to support cricket,” the statement said.