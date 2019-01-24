Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force’s F-7PG aircraft crashed near Mastung, Balochistan, during its routine operational training mission on Wednesday.

According to PAF spokesperson, pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat in the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier in November, a PAF C-130 cargo aircraft had crash landed at Nur Khan airbase.

The aircraft caught fire after the hard landing and the pilot and the trainee pilot remained safe.

The C-130 was on a routine training flight, said a spokesman for the service and added that the fire was extinguished and all crew members were safe.

The F-7PG aircraft, based on the Soviet-era Mig-21 and built by a leading Chinese aircraft manufacturer, has a spotty service record in PAF service with the majority of recent crashes involving the aircraft.

The PAF plans to replace its entire F-7 fleet with the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft.The PAF statement added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the crash.

