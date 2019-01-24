Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it loud and clear that no one found guilty in the Sahiwal incident would be spared and directed for a thorough probe into the incident and same should be shared with nation.

Sharing the details of JIT report holding the Counter Terrorism Department responsible for the incident with joint parliamentary party meeting of coalition partners before the tabling of mini-budget in the National Assembly, the prime minister also directed for speeding up reforms in the Punjab police.

The MPs from junior coalition partners informed that they were prepared to take up their issues with the government in the meeting but keeping in view the situation they had just made mention of it and it was decided that a separate meeting on it would be called shortly.

The joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling alliance was also briefed on the salient features of the mini-budget and other measures being taken by the government to spruce up the economy in shambles.

Referring to the JIT report, the prime minister cautioned the Punjab government to be alert with the hoodwinking tactics of bureaucracy and said that if need be they would even consider formation of a judicial commission to look into the incident.

The prime minister was a bit annoyed over the lax attitude with which some ministers had mishandled the issue and said that in future the ministers should talk carefully on sensitive issues and avoid giving off the cuff remarks and comments on such issues.

He further directed that all information should be shared with media and the incident should be probed in a complete transparent manner so that the culprits could be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Khan further directed the Punjab government to pace up police reforms process in the province and sought a detailed progress report from the Punjab Chief Minister.

He also shared the details of the JIT report submitted to him with the MPs which has declared the CTD responsible for the Sahiwal mishap.

The report also stated that several officials including department’s head have been changed.

Sources in the Parliament informed that the meeting of the ruling alliance also devised a strategy to deal with opposition parties during the session and how to keep the atmosphere of the Parliament congenial and workable during the current session.

The sources in ruling PTI informed that ahead of the joint parliamentary party meeting of the ruling alliance the prime minister had held consultation with his close political aides and devised a strategy to deal with the estranged coalition partners and how to placate them.

The sources further informed that it was decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would separately hold meetings with the coalition partners and listen to their concerns.

Right now Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Paksitan), Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) have shown serious reservations over the government’s alleged failure to fulfil the commitments made with them.

The sources further informed that in a next few days Prime Minister Imran Khan would be meeting with the heads of the coalition partners and would discuss the way forward and the progress so far made on the commitments the PTI leadership had made at the time of taking these parties into government’s fold.