Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is expected to preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today in Islamabad to review a 17-point agenda.

The cabinet is expected to review a summary on the appointment of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

Furthermore, the cabinet is expected to approve $580 million supplementary grant for the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC).

Besides, a report to examine the progress on institutional reforms will be presented in the meeting.

The cabinet is expected to verify and validate the decisions which had been taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on January 15.

Yesterday, the cabinet approved the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was later announced in the parliament.