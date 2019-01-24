Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office.

The one on one meeting between PM Khan and the COAS discussed issues related to the national security and overall situation of the region.

After the meeting, General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mull over the visa regime system with different countries of the world.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi.

The high level meeting thoroughly discussed the matters of visa regime.

In last meeting with the prime minister, General Bajwa briefed the PM about overall security situation of the country, in a meeting held at the PM House.

During the meeting, matters related to ongoing operation against terrorism were also discussed, said sources within government ranks.